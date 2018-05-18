© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Parrot In Florida Learns How To Command Alexa

Published May 18, 2018 at 6:26 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Wasn't it the movie "2001: A Space Odyssey" when we became afraid technology could outsmart us?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY")

DOUGLAS RAIN: (As HAL 9000) I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.

GREENE: Well, in 2018, it's a bird outsmarting us using technology.

PETRA: Alexa? All lights on.

(SOUNDBITE OF STRAUSS' "ALSO SPRACH ZARATHUSTRA")

GREENE: That's a parrot named Petra. She has learned to use a smart speaker, and she is terrorizing her owner by turning the lights on and off all day long. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.