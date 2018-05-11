© 2021
Man Is Accused Of Moving UPS Headquarters To His Apartment

Published May 11, 2018 at 6:38 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Postal workers in Chicago were doing their jobs. I mean, a change of address form came in, and corporate headquarters for UPS was now a tiny apartment. The CEO's credit cards were delivered there. So were sensitive documents. This went on, the Chicago Tribune reports, until the resident of the apartment tried to deposit checks for UPS in his account. The guy's facing charges for mail theft and fraud, so he may have to change his address now to prison. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.