Canadian Zoo Officials Take Berkley The Bear Out For Ice Cream

Published May 10, 2018 at 6:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Berkley the bear went out for ice cream. She lives at a zoo in the Canadian province of Alberta, and staff took her to the drive-through at Dairy Queen. The bear leaned out the driver's side window and licked the cone that a DQ employee was holding out for her. The photos were adorable, except to Alberta Fish and Wildlife. They have now given the zoo a citation for taking a bear off property without notifying local officials. That is not the sweetest ending to this story. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.