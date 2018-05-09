Dr. Drai Beats Dr. Dre

(SOUNDBITE OF DR. DRE SONG, "STILL D.R.E.")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm David Greene. For a gynecologist in Pennsylvania, the legal troubles began when he tried to trademark his nickname. Dr. Draion Burch wanted to go by Dr. Drai, which did not sit well with Dr. Dre. The rapper filed a trademark dispute saying this could cause confusion, especially given that Dr. Drai the doctor makes audiobooks. The United States Trademark Office did not see any risk of confusion and dismissed the complaint filed by Dr. Dre the rapper. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.