Cops Free Texas Woman Who Drove Her Car Into A Lake

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We hear about it when police body cameras capture cops misbehaving. In Houston, body cameras captured the opposite. A woman fell asleep at the wheel and drove her car into a lake. She woke to find she could not open the doors and called 911. Body camera video shows officers wading through the water and smashing windows to crack her out. You know the saying, video or it didn't happen? Well, this happened. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.