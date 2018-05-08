Margaret Reid Did Well Betting Kentucky Derby Races

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Placing bets on the Kentucky Derby is part of the fun - right? - a good excuse to pick a horse to cheer for during those exhilarating couple of minutes around the track. Racing fan Margaret Reid got more than a good time, though. After carefully analyzing the odds, she picked the winning horses in five consecutive Derby races. She spent 18 bucks on the bet, and by the time Justify won the race, Reid had won $1.2 million - almost as much as the winning horse and his owners took home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.