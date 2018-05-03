Japan's Striking Bus Drivers Refuse To Charge Customers

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Ohayou gozaimasu. I'm Rachel Martin with news from Japan today. A group of bus drivers in Okayama are on strike. They're demanding that their employer give them more job security. The drivers realize, though, that if they stopped driving and protest, the Japanese public would end up suffering the most with fewer buses to ride. So the drivers settled on a compromise. They're technically on strike, but still driving and giving all their rides for free, which surely has riders saying doumo arigatou gozaimasu. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.