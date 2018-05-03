© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Audible The Race Horse Attracts The Attention Of Audible.Com

Published May 3, 2018 at 6:59 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Audible.com is Amazon's audiobook company, and a marketing executive at Audible was monitoring online searches when he came across another famous Audible - Audible the racehorse. The company decided to sponsor the horse, and Audible's Audible is a favorite in this weekend's Kentucky Derby. Now, the horse was named for a football tactic when the quarterback changes the play, so I guess you could say this is the story of Audible calling an audible and backing Audible. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.