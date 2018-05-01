Just Like The Civil War, GPS Devices Threaten Georgia Bridge

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

More than 150 years later, Georgia continues recovery from the Civil War. A covered bridge near Atlanta was burned during the war. It's been rebuilt four times but is being damaged. Our friends at WABE report oversized vehicles are smashing into the roof. GPS maps guide trucks onto the bridge with its 7-foot ceilings. So if you're in Smyrna, Ga., be careful listening to that electronic voice that tells you to go ahead.