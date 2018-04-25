12-Year-Old Takes Solo Vacation

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A 12-year-old Australian boy really wanted to go on vacation. So when his parents canceled the trip to the Indonesian resort island of Bali, the kid decided to take their credit card and book himself a flight and a hotel. The airline was happy with his student ID and passport. Eventually, authorities tracked him down. The boy said he wanted an adventure. He sure got one. But he might not be getting any allowance while his parents pay off the several thousand dollars the adventure cost them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.