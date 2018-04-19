Robot Puts Together IKEA Chair

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Do you know how to curse in Swedish? Me neither, though I feel like I do after building so much Ikea furniture in my life. I've put the wrong parts together and yelled out the Swedish name of that bedframe in anger, which makes this news especially painful. A robot successfully built an Ikea Stefan chair. Wired magazine says it took 20 minutes compared to the human average of a lifetime of misery. What's Swedish for I hate you? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.