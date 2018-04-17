Teen Plays Video Game During Tornado

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Anton Williams was playing a video game at home in North Carolina when he heard a noise. The teenager went to the window and saw roofs flying off his neighbors' houses. It was a tornado. But he was winning the game. He kept playing. The power lines came down. He kept playing. He took his sister and nephew into the bathroom for shelter. He finally finished the round and hunkered down. The family is fine, but next time, Anton, please just hit pause. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.