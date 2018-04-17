© 2021
Canadian Archives Says Information Request Will Take 80 Years

Published April 17, 2018 at 5:16 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Canadian Library and Archives did not refuse a document request, but did say it would take a while. The government archives must fill most requests in 30 days, but when a researcher requested three-quarters of a million records related to the Mounties, librarians said they needed more time. They wrote Michael Dagg his request would be ready in 800 years and then said that was actually just a typo; a mere 80 years should be enough. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.