2 Young Fans Catch Home Run Balls At Rockies-Nationals Game

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And sure, the Colorado Rockies may have beaten the Washington Nationals yesterday, but it was really two young fans who went home big winners. Both boys caught a home run ball. One kid was a Nats fan, and he caught a ball hit by one of the Colorado Rockies. The other was a Rockies fan who caught a homer from the Nats. Even more awesome - when they found each other in the middle of the game up in the stands and then switched balls, sealing the deal with a fist bump. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.