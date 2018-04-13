© 2021
New Yorker Mistakes Raccoon For Tiger

Published April 13, 2018 at 5:05 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An animal on the loose caused a minor freak-out in New York City yesterday. Around 8:30 in the morning, a 911 caller reported a tiger roaming the streets of Harlem. Panicked New Yorkers went inside and took to Twitter. The NYPD dispatched officers to the scene, only to discover the tiger was not a tiger. It was a big raccoon. In their defense, some New Yorkers have pointed out both animals do have stripes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.