Even Trade: Car For Candy

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The company that makes Necco Wafers - those chalky fruit-flavored discs that have divided candy lovers for years - may be closing. And some Necco lovers are losing it. In a moment of desperation, 23-year-old Katie Samuels made an offer to a candy wholesaler - her 2003 Honda Accord for their entire stock of Necco. I've got this car. I want all that candy, she said. The wholesaler said no. She did get her Necco in the end. She charged it to her credit card.