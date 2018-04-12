Drunk Tourist Climbs A Mountain

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A tourist named Pavel was enjoying his ski vacation in the Alps maybe too much. He was boozing at the end of the day. He finally called it a night, started walking to his hotel and apparently did not notice the rise in elevation. Pavel had turned accidentally onto a ski slope and started walking up it. Police used drones to search for him. He was finally found at almost 8,000 feet at a mountaintop bar called Igloo, where he had broken in at 2 a.m. and passed out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.