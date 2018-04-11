House Speaker Paul Ryan's Wisconsin Constituents React To His Retirement Announcement

© 2021
Published April 11, 2018 at 4:29 PM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

And House Speaker Paul Ryan made some news today with this surprise.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PAUL RYAN: This year will be my last one as a member of the House.

KELLY: The representative from southeastern Wisconsin says he wants to spend more time with his family.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

People back in Ryan's hometown, Janesville, Wis., have their own theories. Here's independent voter Don Eddy (ph).

DON EDDY: He knows that he's beat. I think that's why he's not running again - is because he knows he's up against a lot that he doesn't want to deal with anymore. And plus, he's tired of arguing with the rest of the Republican Party that are turning into a bunch of Trump supporters.

KELLY: Linda Fruwirth (ph) is a Republican in Ryan's district, and she says she's worried.

LINDA FRUWIRTH: I think he's - maybe it's a sign that the Republican Party should take a step back and look what has happened over - since the new administration took office. We've lost a lot of good people.

KELLY: Paul Ryan becomes the 39th Republican House member to either retire or seek another office. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.