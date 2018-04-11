© 2021
Dinosaur Skeletons Are Now Living Room Designer Accessories

Published April 11, 2018 at 6:00 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. All right. Among the things you might expect to find at an upscale auction house - priceless paintings, antique furniture - today an auction house in France is putting the skeletons of two Jurassic-era dinosaurs up for sale. This is a growing trend, apparently - dinosaur skeletons being used to decorate people's living rooms. The auction house says that meat-eating dinos fetch a higher price than herbivores. The reason, they say, is simple. People like the teeth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.