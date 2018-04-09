For Quaker Podcast, Silence Is Golden

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In the world of radio, silence is so bad, we call it dead air. But for a group of Quakers doing a podcast, silence is golden. A recent episode of the Young Quaker Podcast is simply a recording of a Quaker meeting for worship - basically, 30 minutes of silence. There's the sound of rain falling outside or a clock is ticking, but mainly, it's just silence. So forget dead air. Here, friends, is your moment of Zen - I mean, Quaker.

(SOUNDBITE OF SILENCE)

