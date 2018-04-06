© 2021
Cat Is Stranded In Tree, Refuses Rescue

Published April 6, 2018 at 5:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of a cat up a tree. Charlie (ph), an orange cat in England, spent three days there. An animal collection officer called a tree trimmer. The trimmer climbed the tree to save the cat. And rather than let himself be rescued, the cat made a death-defying leap to another tree and climbed down on his own. Cat owners know the moral here. A cat up a tree may need your help, but he doesn't want your help. You think he's stuck, but he'd die before he admits that. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.