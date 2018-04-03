© 2021
New York Businessman Protests Cigarette Tax Decision

Published April 3, 2018 at 7:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A cigarette shop owner lost money but has a business plan to recover. Eric White sells Native American cigarettes, said he owed no taxes for business on a reservation, but the government made him pay. So the Seneca man hired a construction crew. He's building an exit ramp from the New York State Thruway to his Big Indian Smoke Shop - his own exit. A highway official says that's normally illegal, but he's not sure, since it's land on a reservation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.