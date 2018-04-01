In Photos: Easter Around The World

For Christians around the world, the Holy Week and Easter are a time to celebrate Jesus Christ's return to Jerusalem, his crucifixion and his resurrection.

In some countries, that can mean lighting candles, attending ceremonies and watching solemn processions go by. In others, it can be a chance to dance, make music and eat special foods.

From a balcony in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, above a sea of eager faces, Pope Frances spoke of how "Christians believe and know that Christ's resurrection is the true hope of the world, the hope that does not disappoint."

He said, "It is the power of the grain of wheat, the power of that love which humbles itself and gives itself to the very end, and thus truly renews the world."

As Christians everywhere partake in Easter festivities, he called for "fruits of peace upon the entire world," especially in countries like Syria, Yemen and Venezuela where suffering endures.

/ AP / Pope Francis delivers delivers an Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi, an address to the city and to the world, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

LOUAI BESHARA / AFP/Getty Images / Syrian scouts parade through the Christian neighborhood of Bab Sharqi in Old Damascus.

ARIF ALI / AFP/Getty Images / Pakistani Christians attend an Easter vigil mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Lahore.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / People and pets in Los Angeles gather for the annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony, presided over by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez. The tradition began in 1930 and is normally held the day before Easter.

SIA KAMBOU / AFP/Getty Images / Goly dancers from the Baoule community, one of the Ivory Coast's largest groups, perform in a youth residence in Assounvoue village during "Paquinou." It is an Easter celebration with reconciliation, food, music and dance.

SAFIN HAMED / AFP/Getty Images / Iraqi Christians survived ISIS's genocide, and for Easter, children painted eggs in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images / "Costaleros" from "La Merced" brotherhood get ready to start a procession through Cordoba inside San Antonio de Padua Church. Spain celebrates the holy week before Easter with processions through towns and villages.

NOEL CELIS / AFP/Getty Images / Ruben Enaje, a Christian in the Philippines, participates in a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Good Friday celebrations in the village of Cutud.