An Owl As A Ring Bearer: What Could Go Wrong?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So a British couple was planning their wedding. It is not clear why they wanted an owl to be the ring bearer at the ceremony. The owl flew up to the best man, but he was struggling to take the ring from the owl. A groomsman started pointing. That got the owl's attention, and the owl flew full speed into the groomsman, knocking him backwards out of his chair. Everyone laughed - though, perhaps not that groomsman, who we are told is scared to death of birds. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.