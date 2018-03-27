© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Sister Jean, Loyola-Chicago's Chaplain, Gets Her Own Bobblehead

Published March 27, 2018 at 6:30 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The breakout star of this year's NCAA tournament is not a player. It's a 98-year-old nun named Sister Jean. She's chaplain for the Loyola Chicago men's basketball team. She leads them in prayer before every game. The team is in the Final Four, and Sister Jean is now an icon. You can buy a Sister Jean bobblehead, and lots of people are. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says Sister Jean's is the best-selling bobblehead in their history. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.