Fired Canadian Restaurant Worker In Vancouver Fights Back

Published March 27, 2018 at 5:57 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Guillaume Rey used to work at a restaurant in Vancouver. He was fired for being aggressive and rude. Now, Mr. Rey is fighting back. He has filed a discrimination complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal in British Columbia. He says he was fired for just being French. When you work in French hospitality, he said, you learn to be direct, honest, expressive. Well, at an upcoming hearing, he'll have a chance to express himself in whatever style he chooses. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.