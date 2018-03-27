© 2021
California Sues Trump Administration Over Citizenship Question On 2020 Census

Published March 27, 2018 at 4:06 PM EDT

On Tuesday, the state of California filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to try to prevent a question about citizenship from appearing on the 2020 census. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla about the lawsuit and the potential impacts of a citizenship question.

Corrected: May 21, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this story, we said 1950 was the last time a citizenship question was asked for the U.S. census. It would have been more accurate to say the 1950 census was the last time a question about citizenship was among the census questions for all households, although the question was asked only of people born outside the United States. In some later censuses, a sample of households were asked a citizenship question.