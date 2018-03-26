© 2021
Homemade Rocket Fails To Make It Into Space

Published March 26, 2018 at 5:57 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A California man has set out to prove that the Earth is flat. Mike Hughes wants to launch himself into space in a home-built rocket to get a look. He worked on the rocket for two years. And this weekend, he made it to - not space exactly. He got a third of a mile into the air then fell back to Earth. The rocket had a parachute, but Hughes got a little banged up. He told a reporter he had a sore back and just wanted to get home, have dinner and see his cats. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.