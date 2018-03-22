DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's how to endear yourself to Italians. Some Americans on a student exchange program brought pasta home. They put it in the pot, turned on the burner with no water. We thought it was cooked like that, one said. Well, the pasta went up in flames and the fire department was called. A famous chef, Fabio Picchi, said the young women should come to lunch and his cooks will teach them. Wait a minute. Did they outsmart everyone and get free Italian cooking lessons? You're listening to MORNING EDITION.