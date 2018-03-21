Cat Found After 14 Years

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

A Florida man named Perry Martin got a call the other day with good news. The veterinarian said his cat T2 had been found. Mr. Martin said impossible. T2 had been dead for 14 years. He escaped during a hurricane in 2004 and never came back. But sure enough, a microchip confirmed it was him. He had been on the street and was brought into The Humane League. Mr. Martin recognized the cat immediately. A little older, he said, kind of like me.