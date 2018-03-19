Escaped Horses Clog Traffic In Metro Atlanta

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with a story for your morning commute. The metro Atlanta area is known for traffic jams. This weekend, traffic was held up not because of cars but because of horses. An eastbound highway was blocked by a herd of horses trotting down the middle of the road. They had escaped from the Little Creek Horse Farm. Police helped corral them and get them home. The farm leader said the horses were a little sore but no serious injuries. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.