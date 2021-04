People across the country will gather to call for stricter gun regulations at the "March For Our Lives" on Saturday, March 24. Are you planning on participating in the march — or a counterprotest — in Washington, D.C., or another city? Tell us why.

Talk to us by filling out the form below. You may be contacted by a producer, and your responses may be used in an upcoming project.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.