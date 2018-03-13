Trump's Nominee To Lead CIA Spent Decades On Clandestine Side Of Operations

Editor's note on March 16: During this report, we say that Gina Haspel ran a black site prison in Thailand where al-Qaida suspect Abu Zubaydah was waterboarded. She did run that site for a time after the Sept. 11 attacks, but as ProPublica has now acknowledged in a retraction of its reporting, she was not there when Zubaydah was waterboarded.

President Trump has nominated Gina Haspel, a 33-year veteran of the CIA, to lead the agency. Before she can begin that role, she must first be approved by the Senate.

