What's So Funny, Alexa?

ALEXA: (Laughter).

MARTIN: That wasn't me laughing. It was Alexa. And that creepy giggle has been freaking Alexa owners out over the past few days. Amazon has gotten all kinds of complaints from people saying their Alexa devices are laughing without being prompted. Amazon says it will fix the bug by making the laughing command more specific so Alexa doesn't get confused. In the meantime, some users said the scary laugh gave them no choice but to unplug Alexa altogether - not a bad idea. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.