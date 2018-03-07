© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

William Shatner Will Be A Part Of A Real-Life Space Mission

Published March 7, 2018 at 5:54 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's not the USS Enterprise, but it might be close. William Shatner explored the galaxy as Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," and now he'll be part of a real-life space mission. NASA is launching a probe to study the sun this summer, and it will carry a microchip with Shatner's name on it. No word yet on whether the microchip will also have the names of Spock or Bones.

(SOUNDBITE OF "STAR TREK" ORIGINAL TV SHOW THEME SONG)

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.