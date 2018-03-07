© 2021
Barbie Takes Another Step To Keep Up With The Times

Published March 7, 2018 at 6:22 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Barbie is taking another step to keep up with the times - or let's say throwing a punch for feminism. The latest Barbie doll depicts the British Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams. A brand often criticized for its portrayal of women is marking International Women's Day. The boxer Barbie looks like she could knock you down - with fashion. Images of the doll from Mattel show Adams wearing white boxing gloves with a matching outfit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.