© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Arizona Teenager Accuses Starbucks Of Discrimination

Published March 6, 2018 at 5:59 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Arizona teenager accuses Starbucks of discrimination. Aspen Cline says they refused to serve her Frappuccino when she rode through the drive-through on a horse. Starbucks tells a Phoenix TV station the order was refused for safety reasons. Now, riders have been served at other Starbucks, but come on. Obviously, you do not ride your horse through a Starbucks drive-through. You ride inside, open your laptop on the saddle and sip your Frappuccino for a while. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.