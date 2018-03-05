Truck Driver's Miscalculation Damaged Luxury Cars, Police Report Says

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A shipment of luxury cars went cross-country in style. Rather than a big, open car carrier, a truck carried Porsches, Maseratis and Bentleys in an enclosed climate-controlled trailer, which did no good when the driver went under a low bridge. The Wilmington News Journal reports that several of the cars were damaged and the driver was cited, and the trailer did not come free until it was partially disassembled.