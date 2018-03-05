© 2021
Truck Driver's Miscalculation Damaged Luxury Cars, Police Report Says

Published March 5, 2018 at 7:18 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A shipment of luxury cars went cross-country in style. Rather than a big, open car carrier, a truck carried Porsches, Maseratis and Bentleys in an enclosed climate-controlled trailer, which did no good when the driver went under a low bridge. The Wilmington News Journal reports that several of the cars were damaged and the driver was cited, and the trailer did not come free until it was partially disassembled. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.