Suspect Temporarily Eludes Police By Leaping Onto Floating Ice

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kids know the scene in "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" where the heroes are chased by a snow monster...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER")

LARRY D. MANN: (As Yukon Cornelius) We'll have to outwit the fiend with our superior intelligence.

INSKEEP: ...And escape on a floating ice block.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER")

MANN: (As Yukon Cornelius) Do-it-yourself ice breaks.

INSKEEP: Maybe this went through the mind of a real-life Canadian man. Police were chasing a suspect in New Brunswick when he leaped onto a floating block of ice. He floated down river, refusing help, and finally got off on his own only to be arrested on land. It's MORNING EDITION.