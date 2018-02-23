© 2021
Skunk Problem Solved After House Burns Down

Published February 23, 2018 at 6:49 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've got a pest in your house, you might turn to desperate measures. Case in point - a man in Detroit was trying to get rid of some skunks who were living in a crawl space in his house, so he used a smoke bomb. Not a great idea - the smoke bomb triggered a fire. The whole place burned down. No one was hurt luckily. And the fire chief told the Detroit Free Press that if you are hell-bent on doing this stuff by yourself, please read and understand the warning labels. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.