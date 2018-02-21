Chinese Food Deliverer Illegally Enters Lincoln Tunnel

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This happens - a navigation tool such as Google Maps says you have arrived but you haven't. A New York man named Bruce Lee was on his bike delivering Chinese food and says his Waze navigation aid misguided guided him. He biked into the Lincoln Tunnel, which conducts massive traffic onto the Hudson River. He wasn't hurt but was arrested because bikes in the tunnel are banned. If your Chinese food delivery was late, now you know why. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.