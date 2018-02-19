© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Woman Arrested After Complaining About Where Ambulance Parked

Published February 19, 2018 at 7:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, I had the satisfaction of asking a parking enforcement officer to move his illegally parked car. The guy laughed. It worked out. Not so in Stoke-on-Trent, England, where a woman saw an ambulance parked in front of her house. She left a note on the windshield saying if this van is for anyone but No. 14, you have no right to be parked here. Apparently, they did have a right. They were answering an emergency call, and the woman was arrested. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.