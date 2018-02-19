Woman Arrested After Complaining About Where Ambulance Parked

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, I had the satisfaction of asking a parking enforcement officer to move his illegally parked car. The guy laughed. It worked out. Not so in Stoke-on-Trent, England, where a woman saw an ambulance parked in front of her house. She left a note on the windshield saying if this van is for anyone but No. 14, you have no right to be parked here. Apparently, they did have a right. They were answering an emergency call, and the woman was arrested. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.