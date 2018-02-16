Remembering The 17 Victims Who Died In This Week's School Shooting

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK. We now have the names of all 17 victims who died in the shooting at a Florida high school this week. Here they are.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14 years old. Her mom wrote on Facebook that she was a talented soccer player, a creative writer and had an amazing personality.

Scott Beigel was 35 years old. He was a teacher who opened his classroom door to let in more students to hide. A student, Kelsey Friend, told CNN, if his family is watching this, please know your son or your brother was an amazing person. And I'm alive today because of him.

GREENE: Martin Duque Anguiano, 14 years old. He was a freshman. His brother shared Instagram photos of them laughing and posing.

MARTIN: Nicholas Dworet. He was 17 years old. He had earned an academic scholarship to the University of Indianapolis, and he was going to swim there in the fall.

GREENE: Aaron Feis was 37 years old. He was reportedly shot while he was shielding students from gunfire. He was the assistant football coach.

MARTIN: Fourteen-year-old Jaime Guttenberg. Her father wrote on Facebook that he was broken after the shooting.

GREENE: Chris Hixon was 49 years old. He was the school's wrestling coach. We are told he died after he raced to the scene of the shooting to help students.

MARTIN: Fifteen-year-old Luke Hoyer. Luke was a basketball fan. And his cousin told The New York Times he had a huge heart.

GREENE: Fourteen-year-old Cara Loughran. She loved the beach, her family says. Her aunt wrote on Facebook, I beg you to do something. This cannot happen to other people's families.

MARTIN: Gina Montalto. She was 14 years old. Her mom said she brightened any room she entered.

GREENE: Joaquin Oliver was 17. He loved to write poetry and play basketball, his friends tell us.

MARTIN: Alaina Petty. She was 14 years old. Her church said it is impossible to sum up all that she was. She was part of a church cleanup crew after Hurricane Irma.

GREENE: Meadow Pollack was 18. She was a senior who planned to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton. Her dad said she had, quote, "everything going for her."

MARTIN: Helena Ramsay. She was 17 years old. A family member wrote on Facebook that she was relentlessly motivated and brought the best out in all who knew her.

GREENE: Alex Schachter was 14. He played the trombone in the marching band. His dad said he was a sweetheart of a kid.

MARTIN: Carmen Schentrup. She was 16 years old and was a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

And Peter Wang was 15. He was in the junior ROTC. His cousin told the Miami Herald that during the shooting, he had been holding a door open for other students to escape.