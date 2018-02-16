© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

A Mullet Festival: Because, Sure, Why Not Have A Mullet Festival?

Published February 16, 2018 at 5:11 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A small town in Australia is holding a festival to celebrate the fact that it's people love a good mullet. And why wouldn't you? All business in the front, party in the back, the hairstyle that says, I will not fit into your petty boxes - I'm a man living my best life. The town of Kurri Kurri will honor the best cuts in several categories, including everyday wear, grubby, and mullets for kids and - the often forgotten, but no less bold - ladies' mullet. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.