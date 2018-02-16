A Mullet Festival: Because, Sure, Why Not Have A Mullet Festival?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A small town in Australia is holding a festival to celebrate the fact that it's people love a good mullet. And why wouldn't you? All business in the front, party in the back, the hairstyle that says, I will not fit into your petty boxes - I'm a man living my best life. The town of Kurri Kurri will honor the best cuts in several categories, including everyday wear, grubby, and mullets for kids and - the often forgotten, but no less bold - ladies' mullet. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.