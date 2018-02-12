© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

'Oxford English Dictionary' Adds New Entries Including 'Hangry'

Published February 12, 2018 at 6:45 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And it's right about this time in the day the MORNING EDITION staff gets a little bit hangry. And the Oxford English Dictionary now feels our pain. Hangry is one of the newest entries in the dictionary. The adjective is defined as, quote, "bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger." The only thing worse than being hangry - being mansplained, which has also made the dictionary, defined as when a man explains, quote, "needlessly overbearingly or condescendingly." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.