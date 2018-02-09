© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

A Mystery Portrait In Massachusetts

Published February 9, 2018 at 6:18 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Long ago in Massachusetts, some guy was immortalized with his portrait on the wall. I say some guy because nobody knows who. It's thought he was a supreme court justice serving after 1780. The current chief justice is asking the public's help. Anybody who IDs the painting gets to stand for the unveiling of a plaque with the name. You'll get your photo taken, of course. And who knows? Somebody centuries from now may find that picture and wonder who you are. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.