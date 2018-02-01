© 2021
United: Peacock Doesn't Meet Emotional Support Animal Guidelines

Published February 1, 2018 at 6:15 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. We all like to travel with companions - a spouse, a friend, a peacock. A woman paid full price for two seats on a United Airlines flight out of Newark recently - one seat for her, one for her peacock. A fellow passenger caught some video of it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: I'm not kidding. This woman is wrangling her peacock into the airport - right now, wrangling a peacock in the airport.

MARTIN: Bad news though - United told the woman the animal didn't meet their guidelines, quote, "for a number of reasons." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.