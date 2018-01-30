DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. How many plumbers does it take to fix a toilet? That was a question worth asking on a flight from Oslo to Munich the other day. There were reportedly 84 plumbers on board, all together on a business trip, when the toilets malfunctioned. The plane turned back to Oslo to have them fixed. The head of the plumbing company said he would've loved to have helped, but he just wasn't about to send one of his plumbers outside the plane at 33,000 feet. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.