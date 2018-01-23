© 2021
Officials In California Town Take Down 'Bob's House' Sign

Published January 23, 2018 at 6:28 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. A California resident presumably named Bob wanted to make sure people could find his address. So he made a legit-looking road sign reading Bob's house with an arrow pointing to the right. And he hung it up on the side of the road right under a sign for the town of Coto de Caza. Officials noticed it earlier this month and they took it down. In a Facebook post, they said Bob could pick up his sign at city hall, no questions asked, and maybe keep it as a nice wall hanging at home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.