Bronx Zoo Has A Way To Break Your Old Valentine's Day Routine

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. February 14 is approaching, and the Bronx Zoo would like you to break out of your old Valentine's Day routine. There's nothing interesting about chocolate or flowers, nothing distinct. Now, if you want to show your betrothed how much you really care, name a cockroach in their honor. For 15 bucks, you can give a name to one of the zoo's giant Madagascar hissing roaches. The deluxe package includes a printed certificate and a roach pin. And, if your true love must have something sweet, chocolate roaches.